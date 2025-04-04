In a significant step towards strengthening medical education in Tripura, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha emphasized that the establishment of Agartala Government Dental College is a crucial milestone in fulfilling the State’s aspirations.

Presiding over an important meeting at the TIFT War Room on Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the construction of the new college building and hostel.

He directed all concerned officials to ensure the timely and flawless completion of the project.



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The meeting saw discussions on various aspects of infrastructure development, with a focus on maintaining quality and adhering to deadlines.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare and medical education facilities in Tripura.

The new building establishment of Agartala Government Dental College is expected to provide advanced dental education and treatment facilities, benefiting students and citizens alike.

