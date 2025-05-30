Tripura's Disaster Management Authority has been instructed to remain prepared and maintain strict vigilance amid heavy rainfall that has led to rising river water levels, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on May 30.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Saha said, "I have already held discussions with the Disaster Management Authority, and by tomorrow, we will hold a meeting. During today’s conversation, I instructed them to keep a strict vigil, and they are working accordingly."

According to a report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sonamura, Bishramganj, and Mohanbhog in Sepahijala district have recorded the highest rainfall at around 21 cm, while in West Tripura district, Agartala recorded the highest rainfall at 13.6 cm.

In some areas around Agartala city, water from the Haora river was seen entering nearby villages.

West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar visited the affected areas for inspection.

The IMD report also issued a Red Alert for North and Unakoti districts due to the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall, while an Orange Alert was issued for the entire state, warning of squally winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph along with continued heavy rainfall.

Due to the relentless rain, all major rivers — including Haora, Gomati, Khowai, and Muhuri — are flowing above the bed or warning levels.



Meanwhile, the Tripura Disaster Management Authority has been seen mobilizing emergency equipment such as boats, life-saving jackets, and other necessary resources.

Several areas have also reported incidents of uprooted trees and damage to electricity lines due to the adverse weather conditions.