Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Anshul Gupta, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and discussed enhancing train services and infrastructure development in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Saha, the development of numerous projects, including the completion of the Agartala-Akhaura rail line, was also discussed on Tuesday.

“Worksites of the ongoing Agartala-Akhaura international rail connectivity project were inspected by the general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Anshul Gupta to check progress”, the NFR said in a Facebook post.

“This project once completed will further boost the people-to-people contact between India and Bangladesh through railways,” the official added.

He further stated that the 10-kilometer Agartala-Gangasagar (Bangladesh) railway project, also known as the Indo-Bangla railway link, is projected to be finished by March 2023.

“Construction works at Nischintapur, a corridor of Indo-Bangla rail link, have been completed. Even sub-construction of the elevated corridor has been done but work on the Bangladesh side is tardy leading to delay in execution of the project”, he added further.

Gupta has already visited Sabroom railway station, which is located at the southern point of Tripura, bordering Bangladesh.