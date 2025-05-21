Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha handed out appointment letters to newly selected food inspectors during a distribution ceremony at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala on Wednesday, marking a key step in the state’s drive to boost public service and job creation.

Addressing the appointees, Saha called on them to maintain transparency and uphold food safety standards in their roles. “You must maintain the highest standards of honesty and efficiency,” he said, encouraging them to serve with integrity.

The event also featured a mega blood donation camp organised by the Food Department, drawing participation from health workers, officials, and volunteers. Saha commended the initiative, calling blood donation “the highest form of service to humanity.”

The dual programme reflected Tripura’s focus on strengthening both governance and community health.

A day earlier, the state signed a lease agreement with The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) to transform the historic Pushpabanta Palace in Agartala into a luxury Taj Palace Hotel. The move is seen as a major boost to Tripura’s heritage tourism sector.

“This project is a milestone in Tripura’s journey towards becoming a premium tourist destination,” said Saha. “The partnership with IHCL will bring international standards of hospitality while preserving our rich heritage.”

The 1917-built palace, once the Governor’s House, will be restored under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and developed into a 100-room hotel with signature suites, banquet halls, wellness centres, and a modernised convention facility.

The project falls under the Tripura Industrial Investment Promotion Incentive Scheme (TIIPIS), 2022, and UNNATI 2024. IHCL has committed to hiring local staff, supporting employment and skill development in the region.