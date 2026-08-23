Tripura CM distributes toolkits to trained Bru community members to promote self-employment

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 23 distributed toolkits to trained members of the Bru community at a skill development programme organised in Amarpur.

The programme was organised by the Directorate of Skill Development as part of the government’s efforts to promote the socio-economic development of the Bru community through skill training, employment and self-employment opportunities.

Saha said the government is committed to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for members of the Bru community and helping them become economically self-reliant.

The toolkits were handed over to beneficiaries who had completed skill development training, enabling them to utilise their acquired skills for self-employment and income generation.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that such initiatives would bring positive changes to the lives of the beneficiaries, strengthen self-reliance and open new avenues of opportunity for the Bru community.