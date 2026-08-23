Tripura CM distributes toolkits to trained Bru community members to promote self-employment
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha distributed toolkits to trained Bru community members at a skill development programme in Amarpur. The initiative is aimed at supporting self-employment, income generation and long-term economic self-reliance.
- The programme in Amarpur was organised by the Directorate of Skill Development
- It aimed to advance Bru socio-economic development through training and jobs
- Saha said the government remains focused on sustainable livelihood opportunities
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 23 distributed toolkits to trained members of the Bru community at a skill development programme organised in Amarpur.
The programme was organised by the Directorate of Skill Development as part of the government’s efforts to promote the socio-economic development of the Bru community through skill training, employment and self-employment opportunities.
Saha said the government is committed to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for members of the Bru community and helping them become economically self-reliant.
The toolkits were handed over to beneficiaries who had completed skill development training, enabling them to utilise their acquired skills for self-employment and income generation.
The Chief Minister expressed confidence that such initiatives would bring positive changes to the lives of the beneficiaries, strengthen self-reliance and open new avenues of opportunity for the Bru community.
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