Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has set an example by using public transport for travel to parts of the state for inaugurating different government schemes and party-related programmes.

On Tuesday Chief Minister Saha was found travelling on a train from Agartala Railway Station to Dhalai district along with Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and BJP state general secretary Tinku Roy.

Soon after the picture of the Chief Minister went viral on social media netizens were pretty much impressed with the austerity measures of the Tripura CM and hailed his simplicity.

On Tuesday he addressed various party programs including inaugurating a 1000 metric ton storage capacity rice warehouse at Betchara under Unakoti district.

In recent times, the Chief Minister has been opting for rail travel during his visits to several parts of the state.

This relatively comfortable journey is playing an important role in saving the government money.

Even soon after Dr Manik Saha has appointed as Chief Minister, he reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said that he also doesn't like extra security extravagance unless absolutely necessary.

“It is not the Chief Minister's character to take benefits for himself and his family through undue influence. Chief Minister wants to remain as an ordinary citizen as much as possible. He has vowed to the welfare of the people of the state. For this purpose, Chief Minister Manik Saha has taken these initiatives to save government expenditure. So that people's tax money is spent on public welfare”, the source said.