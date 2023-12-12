In a scathing critique, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha lambasted the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM] and Congress, accusing them of engaging in divisive politics and perpetuating violence despite their claims of working towards development.

Speaking at an organizational program in Kalyanpur, Khowai District, Dr. Saha expressed his disdain for both political entities, holding them responsible for the suffering endured during their respective rule. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for liberating the state from the alleged oppression of CPIM and asserted that the people had placed their trust in the BJP government.

"In the last assembly election, I warned these three MLAs about their actions. Twenty-six people were killed in Kalyanpur under Khowai District. It was a strange situation," remarked Dr. Saha, emphasizing the consequences of the alleged alliance between Congress and CPIM.

Highlighting the tainted political landscape, the Chief Minister accused Congress of polluting the state legislative assembly. Despite this, he pointed out that individuals advocating for citizens and enacting laws are now part of the Assembly.

"We've witnessed their politics. Flags of CPIM are found in the Congress Bhawan, and Congress flags are seen in the CPIM party office. After elections, we saw killings, rapes, and house burning. Congress is a party of unruly. However, people have moved away from Congress and joined BJP. People understand that Congress can't achieve anything. BJP rejects terrorism," asserted Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha also laid blame on both CPIM and Congress for damaging the state with slogans like "Zindabaad Zindabaad," citing the closure of factories and the departure of skilled workers. He concluded by affirming that the government does not support any form of violence, promising consequences for those involved, and expressing the vision for a beautiful and developed Tripura.