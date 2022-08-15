As the entire nation celebrates the 76th Independence Day on August 15 (Monday), Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha 'unfurled’ the 'Tiranga’ at the Assam Rifles parade ground here in presence of hundreds of people who, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions this year was allowed to participate in the national program.

The CM, accompanied by the DGP Amitabh Ranjan, also inspected the guard of honour by various security forces, including the Assam Rifles, BSF, CROF, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Tripura Police, Forest Guards, Traffic Police, Women Police, NCC cadets, and other volunteers.

CM Saha addressed the gathering and said ‘Across the nation on completion of 75 years of Independence of India, we are observing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava and Har Ghar Tirana to remember those who sacrificed for our independence, to grow patriotism among us and for the fulfilment of the dream of good governance.

"The national tricolour reflects the aspirations and inspirations of people of the state. It's the symbol of national pride. Har Ghar Tiranga movement was observed in every household to inspire everyone in nationalist and citizen awareness", the CM said adding that the people of the state fulfilled his government's target of ensuring hoisting tricolour in every household.

Speaking on achievements, the CM said that the present government is working towards transforming Tripura into a model and self-reliant state through the creation of employment opportunities, besides bringing transparency in the system and in the implementation of various central and state schemes for holistic and economic development.

He claimed that across the nation in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Tripura is at the forefront of states.

The CM said that his government is filling up vacant posts in various departments besides giving priority to the primary sectors like agriculture, horticulture, ARDD and fisheries, working towards doubling the farmers' income by providing benefits to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Mukhyamantri Fasal Bima Yojana, etc.

The CM said, “Some 2.41 lakh farmers of the state are beneficial of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Prakalpa while 8.58 lakh are under the Mukhamantri Fashal Bima Yojana, bringing huge areas of farmland under the coverage of irrigation. Moreover, farmers have economically benefited as 9909 MT of Tripura pineapple was exported to Dubai, Qatar, and other nations. There has been a huge increase in fish production, which is 2020–21 reached 78574 MT, and 1200 youths were trained for bioflock fish production. The state is fast moving towards self-reliance on meat, eggs, and milk and is also encouraging youth to be job creators and not job seekers. "

He also highlighted his government's success in promoting industries through the Tripura Industries Facilitation Act- 2018 and said a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sabroom has opened new avenues of international export and import trade, taking advantage of Chittagong Port in Bangladesh and coming with a new Agar Policy, besides utilizing the locally available bamboo for handicrafts and incense, along with lucrative incentives for settling up industries in the state.

Regarding improving the basic facilities for the common people, especially the poor and tribal section, the CM said, “Around 2.4 lakh families of the state shall be beneficiaries under PMAY and more than 4.16 lakh households were provided with piped water connection till July 31, 2022, under Atal Jaldhara Prakalpa besides, free toilet and electric connection for the tribal section of people, 16 new Ekalabhya schools are coming up, while a 30000-hectare area in tribal areas is to be covered with rubber cultivation by next five years under the CM Ruber Mission and for the fast rehabilitation of 37136 Bru Displaced people of Mizoram, a Rs 600 crore central package has been provided.”

On the tourism front, CM Saha said that under various schemes like Swadesh Darshan and Prasad several tourism infrastructure development activities are going on and which shall not help in revenue generation but also in employment creation.

The Chief Minister also recalled his government's commitment to gender equality and said beside free education for college studying students his government towards empowering women had declared Tripura State Policy for Empowerment of Women 2022 so that they are also part of the decision-making.

On the school education front, while the government has plans to make education free for girls ahead, it has upgraded 100 schools to the state of the RT infrastructure under the Vidyajyoti scheme.

Stating that the state government would invest Rs. 500 crores in Vidyajyoti schools in the next 5 years.

Saha said that the present government among other things is going for the socio-economic development of Tripura through the creation of livelihood, educational facilities, health infrastructure, capacity building for self-reliance, sports and youth affairs and integration of modern technology.