Drone technology can boost employment and productivity in multiple sectors, including agriculture, security, power services, wildlife conservation, disaster management, and healthcare in remote areas, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on February 7.

CM Saha made this statement while addressing the inaugural ceremony of SKILL-UDAY TONGNAI, a skill development programme to empower students, at TIT, Narsingarh, Agartala.

Addressing the event, Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Act East Policy, emphasized that India cannot develop unless the Northeast develops.

"We have seen the condition of the Northeast, where issues like terrorism and kidnapping were prevalent for a long time. After Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister, he presented a HIRA model for the Northeast region, bringing significant developments such as six national highways to Tripura, internet connectivity, and rail connectivity. People returning to the state after a long period are often shocked to see how much Tripura has changed. As many as 12 MoUs have been signed in the Northeast region to ensure lasting peace. Without peace, development is not possible," said Saha.

He highlighted that the phrase "SKILL-UDAY TONGNAI" reflects unity in diversity.

"We must explore the state's potential in various industries. Tripura has abundant resources that were previously underutilised. Recently, I met with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who assured that a team will soon visit our state. They emphasized that if we can improve the finishing of rubber products, they will gain better international acceptance," CM Saha said.

"After Kerala, Tripura is the second-largest producer of rubber, and industries based on this resource are being developed. PM Modi has also established a separate department for skill development, as without proper skills, we cannot achieve the finest outcomes. We have Agarwood, a precious resource that is now being exported to the Middle East after restrictions were lifted. We have set a target to earn around Rs 10,000 crore from Agarwood, which will significantly boost the state's economy," he said.

CM Saha also criticised the previous government for failing to utilise the potential of the tea industry.

"Our tea industry was neglected for the last 35 years. Despite having skilled manpower and resources, it was never utilized properly. However, we have now opened a Tea Auction Centre, and as a result, the price of Tripura tea has increased. We are working to improve the state in every sector. Tripura ranks second in GDP growth among the Northeastern states.

Drone has also been developed, demonstrating the importance of innovation. Drone technology can play a crucial role in boosting employment and productivity across multiple sectors, including agriculture, security, power services, wildlife conservation, disaster management, and healthcare in remote areas," he added.

During the event, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Secretary Kiran Gitte, Special Secretary of Education Raval Hamendra Kumar, Director of Skill Development Md Sajad, and other dignitaries were present.