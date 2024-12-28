Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on December 28 emphasised the need to store negative blood groups in blood banks, stressing the importance of creating awareness about blood donation.

Speaking during the blood donation camp organised by the Nine Bullets Club, Saha said, “I am glad to see that the President and Secretary of the club are women. Our government is also committed to working for the welfare of women. I feel good to be here. The government will do its best for the development of society. Initiatives like blood donation create a healthy atmosphere."

He mentioned that the state government has taken steps towards achieving a "Nasha Mukta Tripura," but this goal will only be possible if every club comes forward to combat the drug menace.

“We must hold healthy discussions on social awareness at least once a week. Everyone must come forward and join clubs. Whenever I receive an invitation for a blood donation camp, I generally don’t miss it. There are no alternatives to blood donation. We must ensure the availability of blood in blood banks. Negative blood groups constitute around 15 per cent of the total, and we must focus on storing them. It is crucial to encourage others to donate blood, and for that, awareness is needed. However, we must also ensure a balanced collection and storage of blood,” he added.