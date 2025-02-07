Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 6 underlined the need for a robust legal system to uphold democracy while attending the ceremony for the National Law University (NLU) building in Agartala.

"The foundation stone was laid by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in 2022. At that time, I visited this place and saw many people who extended their hands to start this memorable journey. I believe this National Law University and today's event mark a historic milestone in the journey of legal education in Tripura, with the groundbreaking of the permanent campus of National Law University Tripura," Saha said.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to legal education, research, and policy-making, Saha stressed that NLU must not remain confined to traditional legal studies but should evolve into a research-driven institution.

"I think we should not limit ourselves to just one law university; research should also be carried out so that the university's standard can be elevated, and people become aware of it. As far as policy-making is concerned, we are here and will always be available to support you. As one of the premier institutes of legal education, NLU will significantly contribute to producing skilled legal professionals, judges, and policymakers," he stated.

He assured that the state government would continue to provide land, logistics, and financial support for the university's growth. "The state government will continue to extend financial, administrative, and policy-wise support to help achieve its goals. A robust legal system is essential for a thriving democracy, and institutions like NLU will play a crucial role in strengthening our legal framework," he added.

Saha further pointed out that legal education should extend beyond textbooks. "Legal education is not just about learning the law but also about fostering justice, ethics, and the rule of law in society. I am confident that NLU will serve as a centre for legal research and development, addressing contemporary challenges in law and governance. In fact, it has already started doing so," he said.

Emphasizing academic excellence, he urged the university to integrate law with other disciplines. "It must also emphasize interdisciplinary learning, integrating law with technology, governance, and business studies. NLU should pursue national and international collaborations, ensuring that students and faculty engage with the best legal minds globally," Saha noted.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh, Justice Amarnath Goud, Justice Arindam Lodh, Justice SD Purkayastha, Justice Biswajit Palit, Secretaries Kiran Gitte and Raval Hemandra Kumar, and NLU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Yogesh Pratap Singh.

Meanwhile, Justice Arindam Lodh of the High Court of Tripura announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Law University, Tripura, and the judiciary to organize the Apanshu Mohan Lodh Memorial Lecture at NLU Tripura in memory of his father, the late Apanshu Mohan Lodh, an eminent lawyer.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Justice Lodh stated that an endowment fund of Rs 8 lakh would be allocated for the lecture series, which aims to enrich legal discourse at the university.