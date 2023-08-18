Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on August 18 said that the development of the state is not possible without developing the Janajati community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also working tirelessly for the overall development of the Janajati population.



“In the absence of development among the Janajati people, the progress of the state remains elusive. Janajatis are integral to the advancement of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is genuinely committed to the development of the Janajati populace. He is diligently working towards this objective, and under the direction of PM, the current state government is working with utmost importance for the overall development and welfare of the people in the TTAADC area,” said Chief Minister.

Dr. Saha said this today while addressing a workshop on ‘Consultation Workshop with Pradhan Samajpatis of directed Tribal Communities of Tripura’ held at Prajna Bhavan in Agartala on Friday.

The Chief Minister emphasized that in the past, Janajati communities were often exploited for vote bank politics. However, since Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014, he has prioritized the welfare of the Janajatis.



“Janajatis are essential for the advancement of society, state, and country. PM Modi is spearheading this effort nationwide. Janajati individuals are also part of the Tripura State Cabinet, and the Prime Minister has ensured their representation in the Union Cabinet as well," Dr. Saha explained.