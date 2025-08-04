Tripura CM emphasizes use of AI and Technology in disaster management, state to get Doppler radar station

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today underscored the critical importance of integrating technology and artificial intelligence (AI) into disaster management efforts to minimize loss of life and property.

Speaking at the Secretariat while launching multiple initiatives under the Revenue Department, the Chief Minister stressed the need for public awareness, technological adoption in rescue operations, and comprehensive skill development for all levels of workers and volunteers engaged in disaster response.

As part of the program, Dr. Saha unveiled the State Disaster Management Plan for the financial year 2024–25, and inaugurated a host of initiatives, including the Technology Demonstration Unit, Civil Defence Training Scheme, 26 automated weather stations and rain gauges, the Disaster Management Equipment Verification Portal, and the Change of Land Use (Diversion of Land) Portal—all implemented at a total cost of ₹50 lakh.

“In today’s era of technology and AI, it is imperative to give utmost priority to their use in disaster preparedness and response,” Dr. Saha said.

Recalling the challenges posed by Cyclone Sitrang (2022), Mocha (2023), Remal (2024), and severe floods in 2018 and 2024, he noted that these calamities highlighted the urgent need for advance preparation and better disaster response mechanisms.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of proactive review and improvement of relief camp management systems and infrastructural readiness.

Highlighting key training initiatives, Dr. Saha informed that 2,880 volunteers will be trained under the Civil Defence Training Scheme, while thousands more will receive hands-on training at the Technology Demonstration Unit in Hapania, Agartala.

“These volunteers are the first responders during emergencies. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for selecting Tripura as the launch site for this project,” he said.

He further noted that accurate and real-time weather forecasting is essential for disaster mitigation. To this end, 26 automated weather stations and rain gauges have been installed across the state, with plans underway to establish a Doppler Weather Radar Station in Belonia.

On the newly inaugurated Equipment Verification Portal, Dr. Saha said it will allow seamless tracking of disaster management equipment stored at the district, sub-division, and TSR battalion levels.

“This will provide real-time insight into the availability and condition of rescue equipment,” he added.

He also spoke about the Change of Land Use Portal, which aims to streamline and enhance transparency in land conversion approvals, thereby promoting a more business-friendly environment in the state.