Tripura CM engages BJP tribal leaders on indigenous development issues

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a crucial meeting with senior BJP tribal leaders on Friday at his official residence, focusing on key development concerns of the indigenous communities in the state.

The interaction came a day after the Chief Minister announced a hike in the monthly honorarium for Pradhan Samajpatis—community heads of 19 indigenous tribes—from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000. The timing of the meeting is significant, taking place amid recent political unrest, including reported attacks on BJP workers in Khowai district on July 27 and Jamapujiala in Sepahijala district on July 31, allegedly by Tipra Motha Party supporters.



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Taking to Facebook, CM Saha described the dialogue as “meaningful,” emphasising the party’s commitment to inclusive development. “We discussed various developmental issues concerning our Janajati brothers and sisters, reaffirming our shared commitment to inclusive growth, cultural preservation, and the empowerment of tribal communities,” he stated.

He acknowledged the valuable grassroots insights shared by the leaders, stating that their lived experiences continue to guide the government’s efforts toward a stronger and more progressive Tripura.

The meeting is seen as part of the BJP’s broader outreach strategy to consolidate support among tribal populations, especially amid rising political tension in the state.