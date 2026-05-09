Tripura CM expresses confidence in Suvendu Adhikari’s leadership in Bengal

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 9 congratulated Suvendu Adhikari after he took oath as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Speaking on the formation of the new BJP government in the state, Saha expressed confidence in Adhikari’s leadership and said West Bengal would witness a new phase of development under his tenure.

“I congratulate West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. He will take the state to new heights of development,” Saha said.

The Tripura Chief Minister further stated that with the blessings and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Bengal have received “freedom from misrule” and that the state would now move forward positively under the BJP government.

“Now Bengal will continue very nicely. I have full confidence in Suvendu Adhikari,” he added.