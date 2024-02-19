Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allocating a generous grant of Rs 20 crore to enhance infrastructure at MBB University. The funds were approved by the Union Ministry of Education as part of the Prime Minister Uchahatar Siksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) to fortify infrastructure in 78 universities across the country, including MBB University.

Taking to Facebook, Chief Minister Saha conveyed his sincere thanks to PM Modi and Education Minister Pradhan for the grant, emphasizing the importance of strengthening MBB University's infrastructure. The university, established in the 2016-17 academic session, offers five postgraduate and two integrated master's degree programs.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also lauded PM Modi and Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for sanctioning a noteworthy amount of Rs 419 crore to Tripura for urban development. The funds, allocated under the Special Assistance to Capital Incentives (Urban planning reforms) for 2023-24 by the Government of India, have already seen the release of the first installment of Rs 83.80 crore. Chief Minister Saha expressed his gratitude for this allocation, highlighting its significance for the development of Tripura.