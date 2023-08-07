In a heartwarming display of humanity and support, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr) Manik Saha on August 7 extended financial assistance to a meritorious student for his higher education.

Rohan Dutta, a brilliant student from Khilpara of Udaipur under Gomati District, demonstrated outstanding performance in the joint entrance exam this year and earned an opportunity to pursue mechanical engineering at NIT Agartala. However, his future prospects became uncertain due to financial constraints.

In a desperate plea for help, Rohan reached out to the Chief Minister with a letter detailing his predicament. Deeply moved by the student's situation, the Chief Minister promptly took the initiative to support him.

Today at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Dr. Saha handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Rohan, in the presence of Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumdar.

The financial aid aims to enable the talented student to pursue his higher education dreams and secure a bright future.

The Chief Minister also encouraged Rohan to continue working hard and excel in his studies, with the hope of bringing pride to the state through his achievements.

Meanwhile, on social media, Saha also appealed to the common citizens to stand by the side of talented students who are facing financial challenges in their educational pursuits.

Saha's compassion and commitment to supporting deserving students have won the hearts of many.

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