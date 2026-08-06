Tripura CM felicitates Asmita Dey for historic Commonwealth Games judo gold

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 5 felicitated judoka Asmita Dey for her historic achievement of winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo, reaffirming the state government's commitment to promoting sporting excellence and nurturing young talent.

During a meeting at Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi, the Chief Minister congratulated Asmita Dey on her remarkable feat and praised her determination, discipline, perseverance and dedication, describing her achievement as a moment of immense pride for Tripura and the nation.

"Asmita Dey's historic achievement on the international stage is a landmark moment for Indian sports and a matter of immense pride for Tripura. Her dedication, determination and sporting excellence have made the entire state and the country proud," Saha said.

He said Asmita's journey from Tripura to the top of the Commonwealth Games podium would inspire millions of aspiring athletes across the country.

"The State Government remains firmly committed to encouraging our youth, strengthening the sporting ecosystem and nurturing talented athletes so that they can excel at the national and international levels," the Chief Minister added.

Saha also extended his best wishes to Asmita for her future competitions and assured her of the state government's continued support to help her achieve greater success on the international stage.