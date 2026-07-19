Tripura CM felicitates meritorious students from Town Bardowali constituency

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 19 felicitated meritorious students from the Town Bardowali Assembly Constituency at a ceremony held at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Town Hall in Agartala.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said that today's students are the architects of tomorrow and have a crucial role to play in nation-building and shaping society.

He urged the younger generation to strive not only for academic excellence but also to become good human beings and responsible citizens. Saha emphasised that education should help students develop values such as discipline, integrity, compassion and social responsibility.

Congratulating the students for their achievements, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that their success would inspire many others to pursue excellence in academics and contribute positively to society.

He extended his heartfelt best wishes to all the students for a bright and successful future.