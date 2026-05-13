Tripura CM felicitates nursing officers on International Nurses Day

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 12 felicitated nursing officers during an event organised on the occasion of International Nurses Day at Rabindra Centenary Hall.

Addressing the gathering in Agartala, the Tripura Chief Minister praised the invaluable role played by nursing officers in strengthening the healthcare system and serving humanity with compassion, dedication and responsibility.

“The contributions of Nursing Officers in the healthcare system are truly immeasurable. Through their service to humanity, compassion and sense of responsibility, they have built a strong foundation of trust in society,” Saha said.

He emphasised the need to further strengthen public confidence in the nursing profession by focusing on skill enhancement, regular training programmes and improving the quality of humane healthcare services.

Saha also acknowledged the challenges faced by nurses in the line of duty and said their patience, integrity and professionalism help enrich their experience while improving healthcare standards.

“On the path of duty, they often have to face various challenges at different times. However, by confronting those challenges with patience, integrity and professionalism, their experience becomes enriched, and the standard of service improves even further,” he added.

The Chief Minister interacted with nursing officers and other distinguished guests present at the programme and reiterated the state government’s commitment towards improving the healthcare sector and supporting frontline medical professionals.