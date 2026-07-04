Tripura CM flags off Northeast's first MEMU train service between Agartala and Karimganj

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday, July 4, flagged off the Northeast's first Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service between Agartala and Karimganj, marking a significant milestone in the region's railway connectivity.

The new MEMU train, with a seating capacity of 3,600 passengers, has been equipped with CCTV cameras and GPS tracking systems to enhance passenger safety and travel comfort.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Agartala, Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for strengthening railway infrastructure in the frontier state.

Describing the launch as the first MEMU service in the Northeast, the Chief Minister said it would improve regional connectivity by linking Agartala with Karimganj.

Saha also highlighted the expansion of Tripura's railway network up to Sabroom, the state's southernmost subdivision. He said Sabroom is expected to emerge as a gateway to Bangladesh once the Maitri Setu becomes operational, connecting it with Ramgarh.

He added that the Agartala–Akhaura railway link is also expected to become operational soon, enabling seamless travel between India and Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister said the state government has proposed a double railway line between Chandranathpur and Sabroom. The final location survey for the 263-km project has been completed, while the detailed project report (DPR) is in its final stage.

According to Saha, the double-line project will allow more trains to operate to and from Agartala. The state has also proposed new train services connecting Agartala with cities such as Jammu, Gaya and Puri.

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said 18 trains, including 13 express services and five DEMU trains, are currently operating from the state. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving public infrastructure and expanding connectivity to ensure inclusive development.