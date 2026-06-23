Tripura CM flags off Olympic Day rally, promotes sports and fitness

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 23 flagged off and participated in an Olympic Day Rally organised from Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala.

The rally was held to commemorate Olympic Day and promote the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect. Participants from various age groups took part in the event, highlighting the importance of sports, fitness and healthy living.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to encourage greater participation in sports and physical activities to build a healthier and stronger society. He said the Olympic movement serves as an inspiration for people to adopt active lifestyles and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship.

Saha noted that sports play a crucial role in character building, discipline and overall well-being, and called upon citizens, especially the youth, to actively engage in sporting activities.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from sportspersons, students, officials and members of the public, reaffirming the state's commitment to promoting sports and fitness among its people.