Tripura CM flags-off relief materials for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 9 flagged off trucks carrying relief materials for the flood-affected people of Himachal Pradesh. The relief consignment has been arranged by the Pradesh BJP.

Speaking after the ceremony in front of the Pradesh BJP office, Saha said, “As you know, massive floods have hit Himachal Pradesh, claiming many lives. Due to landslides, roads and bridges have been damaged and blocked. In Tripura too, we faced similar disasters last year, so we can understand the pain and suffering of the people in such situations.”

The Chief Minister recalled how other states had extended their support when Tripura faced floods and said it was now Tripura’s turn to help.

“From the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Rs 5 crore has already been sent to the Himachal Pradesh government. Additionally, the party has arranged relief materials worth Rs 50 lakh, which we have flagged off today. Our State BJP President, who is currently in Delhi, also joined the programme virtually. In times of crisis, it is everyone’s responsibility to stand together and extend help,” Saha added.