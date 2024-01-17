The Tripura government has decided to set up four new camp offices of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also identified a land for establishing the Central Detective Training Institute, said Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday.



Attending the Police Week Parade at Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Stadium, A.D. Nagar, Agartala, this morning, CM Saha, said that Tripura Police playing a crucial role in this state. They have been working with a great reputation, upholding the glory of 150 years, resulting in a significant decline in the overall crime rate in the state.

“They are working tirelessly day and night, leading to a significant improvement in law and order in our state. We aim for a 100% saturation point, and all of us need to work towards that. From Crimes Against Women, the fight against drugs, land-related crimes, to physical atrocities, the rates have drastically declined. Recently, the basic training of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) concluded. TSR has gained significant recognition nationally, with two battalions deployed in Delhi and Chhattisgarh,” said CM Saha.



He mentioned that Tripura received a request from Manipur to provide training to their constables

“We are proud that the KTDS Police Training Academy provides high-quality training to our police personnel. We have even received a request from Manipur to provide training to their constables. For the CBI, we are setting up four camp offices in North, Unakoti, Khowai, and Dhalai districts. Ten acres of land have been identified in BodhjungNagar for setting up the Central Detective Training Institute. We have also opened an NBCC office in Jackson Gate. We are working to address the infrastructure problems faced by Tripura Police,” said CM Saha.