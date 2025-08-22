Tripura CM hails India’s self-reliant military, highlights drone technology in anti-terror operations

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday praised the nation’s strides in achieving self-reliance in defence, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening India’s military sector with advanced combat technology.

He highlighted the increasing role of modern drones in counter-terrorism and military operations.

Dr. Saha made these remarks while attending a joint drone exercise conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles at Assam Rifles Maidan in Tripura.

“This is truly a matter of pride. We want our country and state to remain secure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Defence Minister have always emphasised national protection—this was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, where terrorist camps were neutralised in just 25 minutes,” he said.



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The Chief Minister underlined the importance of such initiatives for Tripura, noting that technological advancements, including anti-drone defence systems, are crucial for national security. Demonstrations showcased drones capable of carrying explosives and firing weapons, as well as systems that can intercept and neutralise enemy drones.

“These exercises have shown that we are prepared, protected, and secured, and they also boost public confidence. Today’s demonstration proved that the Assam Rifles and Indian Army are ready to counter any threat using advanced technology,” Dr. Saha added.

He also expressed gratitude to the Assam Rifles for their continuous efforts in safeguarding the North East and Tripura, emphasising their role in utilising new technologies to tackle terrorism effectively.