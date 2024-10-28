Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a membership drive on October 28, after which he hailed the enthusiastic response from the people, stating that it will further strengthen the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

CM Saha participated in a membership drive in Ward No. 20 and Ward No. 40 under the Baradowali Mandal.

He said, “The membership drive of BJP is currently in its second phase in the state. The period for enrollment has also been extended until November 15. We are visiting various places, and people are showing a strong interest in becoming BJP members. Leaders and karyakartas are reaching out everywhere, and I am also visiting my assembly constituency to enroll people in different wards. Today, I have visited various wards, and all the leaders are here."

Furthermore, he emphasised that people are now willingly joining BJP.

“The enthusiastic response during the membership drive will further solidify the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party. People now understand that BJP has no alternative. For development and progress, they are turning to BJP, and it is only due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts that people are showing such interest. BJP is dedicated to the people and their development. We work to address their problems,” he added.