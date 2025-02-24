Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Team India on their dominant six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Taking to social media platform X, Saha wrote, "MASSIVE Congratulations to #TeamIndia on their incredible win against #Pakistan in Champions Trophy. Your dedication, teamwork, and passion for the game have made the entire nation proud. Marvellous Century by @imVkohli... Keep shining."

The match, held at the Dubai International Stadium, saw India successfully chase down Pakistan’s target of 242 runs, with Virat Kohli playing a crucial role by scoring a century. The victory has significantly boosted India’s chances of advancing to the knockout stage while dealing a major blow to host nation Pakistan’s tournament hopes.

As celebrations erupted across the country, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, witnessed large crowds taking to the streets, showcasing the excitement and national pride surrounding the win. Political leaders from various parties also shared their appreciation for the team’s performance.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, posted on X, "Epic triumph for Team India! A masterclass in teamwork and resilience, with Kohli's century leading the charge. A glorious win for every heart that beats for Indian cricket!"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also commended the team, particularly acknowledging Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav for their contributions. "The Indian cricket team's decisive victory over Pakistan in today's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match is commendable. On behalf of the nation, a word of appreciation for Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav. Congratulations to the team on their performance in this prestigious encounter. Thanks for making us proud. All the best for future endeavours," he wrote on X.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy added his praise, stating, "Well played Team India. Congratulations to the team on their performance."

India’s performance in the high-stakes match has further solidified their status as one of the tournament’s top contenders. With the knockout stage now within reach, the team will look to carry forward their momentum in pursuit of the title.