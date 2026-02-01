Tripura CM hails Union Budget 2026 as visionary roadmap for Viksit Bharat



Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 1, praised the Union Budget 2026, calling it a visionary blueprint that lays a clear roadmap for India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In a Facebook post, Saha congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he described as the #ViksitBharatBudget, stating that it outlines a comprehensive 25-year vision for inclusive and sustainable national growth.

The Chief Minister said the Budget gives strong impetus to key sectors including manufacturing, world-class infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. He added that the special focus on rural development, women empowerment, youth aspirations, and farmer welfare would help translate people’s dreams into reality across villages, towns, and cities.

Highlighting provisions for the development of modern sports infrastructure and sacred pilgrimage destinations, Saha said the Budget reinforces the foundation of a self-reliant and globally competitive India.

According to the Chief Minister, the Union Budget 2026 reflects the Centre’s commitment to balanced development and inclusive progress, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every section of society while positioning India as a leading global power in the decades ahead.