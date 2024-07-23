Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha lauded the Union Budget for 2024-25, describing it as a "far-sighted and well-balanced" document that promises comprehensive development across various sectors. Saha stated the budget's potential to uplift the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

In a Facebook post, Saha praised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that he believes will be instrumental in realizing the vision of "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). He highlighted that the budget represents a bold step towards achieving "Antyodaya" (upliftment of the last person in the queue), a key goal of the current administration.

Saha further noted that the budget aims to lay a solid foundation for reaching a USD 5 trillion economy, describing it as a groundbreaking initiative that sets a new trajectory for India's economic future.