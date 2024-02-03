Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha commended the key role of Women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state, emphasizing their crucial involvement in raising awareness about government-sponsored welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister shared his insights during a workshop organized at the Pradesh BJP office, addressing dedicated party workers and office bearers from the Sadar (urban) district in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Highlighting the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda towards women's empowerment, CM Saha underscored the tireless efforts of SHGs, not only in Tripura but nationwide. Through the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), the state has established numerous SHGs, making significant contributions and facilitating women's access to various government schemes.

"The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda, has consistently advocated for women's empowerment. In Tripura, the Self-Help Groups are playing a crucial role. Through the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission, we have witnessed the establishment of numerous groups. These groups are making significant contributions, enabling women to benefit from various government schemes," stated CM Saha.

As Prime Minister Modi initiated the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to extend schemes and assistance to those yet to receive them, CM Saha emphasized that SHGs, particularly women associated with them, will be instrumental in creating awareness. He highlighted the ongoing campaign across the state, inaugurated today in Sadar (Urban) Agartala, aiming to inform citizens about the myriad benefits available through government initiatives.