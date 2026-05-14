Tripura CM hands appointment letters to 865 postgraduate teachers in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 14 handed over appointment letters to 865 qualified candidates selected for postgraduate teacher positions during a programme held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the state government is continuously working to fulfil the aspirations of the youth through a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

Saha described the distribution of appointment letters as an important milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to generate employment opportunities in the state.

“Our government is relentlessly working to fulfil the aspirations of the state’s youth by providing jobs through a transparent and merit-based recruitment process. In continuation of this effort, today we have reached an important milestone,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the newly appointed teachers would play a crucial role in strengthening the education system of Tripura and ensuring quality education for students across the state.

He urged the teachers to discharge their responsibilities with honesty, integrity and dedication while contributing towards the academic and moral development of students.

“To further strengthen and dignify the state’s education system, the newly appointed teachers will have to play an important role in providing quality education to students with honesty, integrity and a sense of responsibility,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister also extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed teachers and educators for their future journey in the education sector.