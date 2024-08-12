Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said on Monday that one of the key objectives of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program is to foster nationalistic sentiments and patriotism across the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative to honor those who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom and to protect the nation," he said.

Speaking on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Dr. Saha participated in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan program organized in Agartala by the 8 Town Baradowali Mandal in Agartala city on Monday.

While addressing the media, Dr. Saha highlighted that Prime Minister Modi first announced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program in 2022, ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

“The primary aim of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative is to honor the sacrifices made for the country and to safeguard its sovereignty. The program encourages the hoisting of the national flag at every house, school, and college, with social organizations also taking part. One of the key objectives is to instill a sense of nationalism and patriotism in the hearts of citizens, and we are diligently following the Prime Minister’s directives," Dr. Saha said.

Dr. Saha also noted that various activities have been organized by the government as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

“Today’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Agartala is just one of many events taking place across the state. We have planned additional activities such as cycling rallies, padayatras, and cultural events. On August 15, the national flag will be hoisted everywhere. Apart from the government-led programs, the party will also conduct various events," he added.