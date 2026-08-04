Tripura CM heads to Delhi for organisational discussions, poll strategy likely on agenda

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is set to visit New Delhi tomorrow where discussions on organisational matters, upcoming party programmes and possible electoral strategies are expected to take place.

Speaking about his Delhi visit, CM Saha said such trips are part of his organisational responsibilities and involve regular consultations on party affairs, workshops and future programmes.

He said the purpose of the visit is to participate in discussions related to organisational issues and upcoming activities.

“The party’s organisational matters, workshops and other programmes are discussed during such visits. This is a regular part of our responsibilities,” the Chief Minister said.

Although no specific agenda has been officially announced, the Chief Minister indicated that discussions related to upcoming elections could be among the key issues during his meetings in the national capital.

He said preparations, strategy formulation and strengthening the organisation ahead of future electoral challenges may come up for discussion.

“Discussions on how to face the upcoming elections are likely to take place. That is the main reason behind the visit, and there is no other specific purpose,” CM Saha said.

The visit comes at a time when political parties across several states, including Tripura, have started gearing up for upcoming electoral battles and organisational programmes.

The Chief Minister’s Delhi trip is expected to provide an opportunity for coordination with the party’s central leadership and review of organisational preparedness.