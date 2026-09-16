Tripura CM hears public grievances at ‘MukhyaMantri Samipeshu’ programme

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 16 held another edition of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Samipeshu’ public outreach programme, where he directly heard the grievances and concerns of citizens from different parts of the state.

During the programme, Saha listened to the issues raised by the visitors and directed the concerned officials to take necessary steps for their speedy resolution.

The ‘Mukhya Mantri Samipeshu’ initiative provides citizens with an opportunity to directly approach the Chief Minister with their grievances and seek administrative assistance. Similar editions of the programme have previously addressed issues related to healthcare, land, pensions and other public concerns.

The Chief Minister said the government would continue efforts to ensure that citizens concerns are addressed promptly through direct interaction and administrative intervention.