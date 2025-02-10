Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the critical role engineers play in executing infrastructural projects and advancing various government initiatives. Speaking at the 55th Annual General Conference of the State Engineers' Association at Nazrul Kalakshetra, Saha commended their contributions and encouraged them to enhance their expertise.

"Engineers play a crucial role in implementing infrastructural development and various plans of the state government," he stated. In a post on X, he further congratulated the association members, recognizing their service and commitment to the state's progress. "I would like to extend my congratulations to the members for their commendable service activities and contributions to the state's development," he wrote.

The chief minister also urged engineers to explore international training opportunities, refine their skills, and apply them in development projects to further Tripura's growth.

In a separate event on Friday, Saha emphasised the potential of drone technology in generating employment and increasing efficiency across multiple sectors, including agriculture, security, power services, wildlife conservation, disaster management, and healthcare in remote areas. He made these remarks while inaugurating SKILL-UDAY TONGNAI, a skill development program aimed at empowering students at TIT, Narsingarh, Agartala.

Highlighting the transformation of the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Saha noted that the Act East Policy has been instrumental in driving progress in the region. "We have seen the condition of the Northeast, where issues like terrorism and kidnapping were prevalent for a long time. After Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister, he presented a HIRA model for the Northeast region, bringing significant developments such as six national highways to Tripura, internet connectivity, and rail connectivity," he said.

He added that many people returning to Tripura after years are surprised by the rapid development. "As many as 12 MoUs have been signed in the Northeast region to ensure lasting peace. Without peace, development is not possible," he stated.