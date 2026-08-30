Tripura CM highlights fire services expansion, women’s empowerment initiatives

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the state government’s efforts to strengthen fire and emergency services while promoting women’s empowerment during a programme in Agartala.

Speaking at the event, Saha said a new fire brigade station was inaugurated virtually, while three more stations are ready to be inaugurated in the coming days.

The Chief Minister emphasised the crucial role played by the Fire and Emergency Services Department, particularly its drivers, and said 16 drivers have been provided as part of efforts to strengthen the department.

Saha also highlighted initiatives aimed at making women more economically self-reliant. He said more than 300 women across four zones have been trained and provided with sewing machines to support their livelihoods.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on women’s empowerment, Saha said the state government would continue implementing initiatives aimed at creating greater opportunities for women and helping them become self-reliant.

He added that such programmes would be expanded further in the coming days as Tripura continues its efforts towards women-led empowerment and stronger emergency services.