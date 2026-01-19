Tripura CM highlights Kokborok as pillar of state’s cultural identity at Language Day event

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on January 19 reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the protection, preservation and promotion of the Kokborok language, underscoring its central role in Tripura’s cultural identity and indigenous heritage.

Addressing the Kokborok Language Day programme held in New Delhi, Dr. Saha said the government remains focused on inclusive development while ensuring that the cultural roots and linguistic traditions of the indigenous communities are safeguarded. He highlighted Tripura’s rich diversity, noting that the state is home to 19 tribal communities along with several sub-tribes, each contributing uniquely to its social, cultural and linguistic fabric.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Kokborok is spoken by a large section of the population and serves as a vital link to the history, traditions and collective identity of the indigenous people of Tripura. He said preserving and promoting the language is essential not only for cultural continuity but also for strengthening social harmony and mutual respect among communities.

Dr. Saha further stated that the state government has been taking various initiatives to encourage the use and development of Kokborok in education, literature and cultural platforms, reiterating that linguistic diversity is a source of strength for Tripura.

The programme was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, Ministers Tinku Roy, Santana Chakma, Kishor Barman, Bikash Debbarma and Sudhangshu Das. MLA Bhagaban Das, Agartala Press Club President Pranab Sarkar, along with several other dignitaries, scholars and members of the Kokborok-speaking community, were also present at the event.