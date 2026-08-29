Tripura CM highlights role of sports in building healthy, disciplined society on National Sports Day

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the importance of sports in building a healthy and strong society while encouraging young people to take greater interest in sporting activities.

Speaking at the state-level National Sports Day programme at Badharghat Sports Complex, the Chief Minister said sports help instil discipline and play an important role in shaping the younger generation.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the present state government has been working to create more opportunities for athletes and improve sports infrastructure across the state. He added that efforts have been made to create a healthy and conducive environment for sports development.

The presence of Ashok Kumar, son of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand and an Olympian and Arjuna Award-winning hockey player, added significance to the National Sports Day programme.

The Chief Minister said the participation of a sporting personality associated with Major Dhyan Chand made the occasion particularly distinguished and vibrant.