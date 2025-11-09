Tripura CM highlights tourism push, peace message at Unity Promo Fest 2025

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 8 said the state government is giving special focus to strengthening the tourism sector while promoting peace and harmony through cultural initiatives.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Unity Promo Fest 2025 and Shishu Udyan at Narkelkunja in Dumboor, Dhalai district, Saha described the festival as “not just a cultural event, but a message of peace, harmony, and unity.”

The Chief Minister noted that this is the second edition of the Unity Promo Fest and that, due to growing public demand, the event has been extended from one to two days this year. “The Tourism Department has taken the right decision at the right time,” he said, adding that such festivals reflect the spirit of togetherness among the people of Tripura.

Highlighting the state’s cultural diversity, Saha said Tripura is home to around 19 ethnic groups and communities living in harmony. “People from all walks of life, including various castes and tribes, live in this state,” he said.

He added that the government has organised major tourism events in six locations across Tripura to boost local tourism and employment opportunities. “Many people in Tripura are not fully aware of their own state. We must first know our own state and make it economically prosperous,” the Chief Minister said.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, along with several dignitaries, including MLAs Ranjit Das, Nandita Riang, and Sanjay Manik Tripura, attended the event. Senior officials such as Tourism Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma, District Magistrate Vivek HB, and Superintendent of Police Mihir Lal Das were also present.

The Unity Promo Fest, organised by the Tourism Department, aims to promote the state’s cultural heritage while positioning Tripura as a growing tourism destination in the Northeast.