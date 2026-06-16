Tripura CM highlights welfare push while inaugurating projects in Dhalai

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 16 said the state government is committed to improving the socio-economic condition of people living in remote and backward areas through targeted development initiatives.

Addressing a programme virtually after inaugurating 15 projects in Dhalai district, including the newly constructed two-storey building of Halahali Class XII School, the Chief Minister said the government is implementing a range of welfare and infrastructure projects under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. Saha stated that special emphasis has been placed on the development of aspirational blocks across the state, with particular focus on improving educational infrastructure and learning outcomes. He highlighted initiatives such as Smart Classrooms, Nipun Tripura and the distribution of bicycles to girl students.

The Chief Minister also noted that work is underway to establish 21 Eklavya Model Residential Schools aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for tribal students.

Speaking on healthcare, Saha said medical services in Tripura have improved considerably over the years. He pointed to the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, which are helping ensure access to healthcare services for citizens across the state.

He further said that welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM-Kisan and PM-JANMAN have helped bring people from all sections of society under the ambit of government support programmes.

Highlighting the government's commitment to women’s empowerment, the Chief Minister said around 55,000 self-help groups have been formed across Tripura, with more than five lakh women currently associated with these groups. He said these initiatives are helping women achieve financial independence and contribute actively to the state's development.

The inauguration of the projects is expected to strengthen educational and public infrastructure in Dhalai district while furthering the government's efforts to promote inclusive growth across Tripura.