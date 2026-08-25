Tripura CM hints at BJP-TMP electoral understanding for village committee polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 25 hinted at a possible electoral understanding between the ruling BJP and its alliance partner Tipra Motha Party (TMP) for the upcoming Village Committee elections.

The elections to 587 Village Committees are scheduled to be held in the first half of September. Although TMP is part of the BJP-led state government, the regional party contested the recent Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections independently, securing a significant victory.

Saha said the details of any electoral understanding between the two parties would be known soon, noting that differences are natural even among alliance partners.

On the implementation of the Tripartite Agreement concerning the overall development and rights of indigenous people, the Chief Minister said the agreement would be implemented, while acknowledging that differences may arise over how certain demands are addressed.

Meanwhile, TMP founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma appeared to soften his position on the alliance, expressing respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Debbarma, however, reiterated his demand for a constitutional guarantee to protect the land rights of indigenous people. He questioned what safeguards would remain if the current political leadership were no longer in power.

He cited the constitutional protections available to communities in Bodoland, Karbi Anglong and Mizoram, arguing that similar guarantees should be extended to the Tiprasa people.

The remarks come ahead of the Village Committee elections, with both BJP and TMP expected to weigh their respective political interests and alliance dynamics in the tribal areas.