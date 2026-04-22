Tripura CM holds key meeting, orders firm action against miscreants to restore law and order

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has instructed all security and administrative agencies to take firm and immediate steps to restore law and order across Tripura, ensuring safety and security for the public.

Sources told India Today NE that the directive came after a late-night high-level review meeting held at his official residence to assess the post-election violence reported from several parts of the state.

"The Chief Minister took serious note of the situation that emerged after the declaration of the TTAADC election results, where incidents of violence were reported from different areas", said the source.

Allegations have surfaced that certain miscreants, reportedly linked with the Tipra Motha Party, were involved in acts of vandalism and assaults under political cover. Several homes were damaged and multiple individuals sustained injuries in these incidents.

To address the situation, Dr. Saha held two separate meetings during the night. In the first, he interacted with senior BJP leaders, including ministers, MLAs, and indigenous community leaders, reviewing ground reports and discussing relief measures for affected families. Leaders also shared suggestions on strengthening support and rehabilitation efforts.

In the second meeting, he reviewed the situation with top administrative and security officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, and representatives from agencies such as the BSF, Tripura State Rifles, and Assam Rifles.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need for swift and decisive action to restore normalcy.

He directed security forces to prioritise public safety, take strict legal action against those responsible for the violence, and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

CM Saha reiterated that maintaining peace and law and order in the state remains the government’s top priority.





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