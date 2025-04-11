Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced plans to establish a homeopathy medical college. The state, at present has three medical colleges and a dental college.

Addressing a programme on World Homeopathy Day at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala, Saha said his government is planning to establish a homeopathy medical college for the overall development of homeopathy treatment in the state.

"Recently, I have visited the state homeopathy hospital. Investors have expressed their willingness to set up a homeopathic medical college. The government is planning it for the overall development of traditional healthcare," he said.

He stressed more research on homeopathy.

Saha, who is a dentist by profession, said people still have doubts about the homeopathy treatment procedure, but it is the responsibility of the doctors to clear them.

"Homeopathy may not bring immediate relief to the patients, but it is beneficial in the long-term treatment process. It has relatively fewer side effects. The homeopathy medical officers must highlight their success stories to attract people," he said.

At present, 173 medical officers in homeopathy are engaged in government hospitals in the state.