Tripura CM inaugurates 21 development projects worth Rs 38.73 crore in Khowai
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated 21 projects and initiated a shopping complex in Khowai. The Rs 38.73 crore development push seeks to improve amenities and support local businesses.
- Multi-storey shopping complex with parking planned at Subhas Park in Khowai
- Initiatives aim to strengthen infrastructure and improve civic amenities for residents
- Local businesses are expected to gain better opportunities from upgraded facilities
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 15 inaugurated 21 development projects and performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for a multi-storey shopping complex with parking facilities at Subhas Park under the Khowai subdivision.
The initiatives, collectively valued at Rs 38.73 crore, are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving civic amenities and creating better opportunities for local businesses and residents.
Saha said the initiatives reflected the state government’s commitment to accelerating development and building a prosperous, modern and Viksit Tripura.
The proposed shopping complex, which will include parking facilities, is expected to add to the area’s commercial infrastructure. The projects form part of the government’s broader efforts to improve public amenities and support local economic activity in Khowai.
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