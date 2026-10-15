Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 15 inaugurated 21 development projects and performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for a multi-storey shopping complex with parking facilities at Subhas Park under the Khowai subdivision.

The initiatives, collectively valued at Rs 38.73 crore, are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving civic amenities and creating better opportunities for local businesses and residents.

Saha said the initiatives reflected the state government’s commitment to accelerating development and building a prosperous, modern and Viksit Tripura.

The proposed shopping complex, which will include parking facilities, is expected to add to the area’s commercial infrastructure. The projects form part of the government’s broader efforts to improve public amenities and support local economic activity in Khowai.