Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 15 inaugurated a 480-seater Eklavya Model Residential School at Chawmanu in Dhalai district as part of the state's observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2026.

The programme was held at the school campus in Manikpur, Chawmanu, to mark the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, also known as Tribal Pride Day, is observed across the country on November 15 to honour Birsa Munda and recognise the contributions and sacrifices of tribal communities in India's freedom struggle.

The inauguration of the residential school is aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure and expanding access to quality education for tribal students in Tripura.

The occasion also highlighted the importance of tribal welfare and empowerment through improved access to education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and government schemes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Parliament complex in New Delhi on Sunday, marking his 151st birth anniversary and Jharkhand's State Foundation Day.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present. The programme featured traditional tribal dance performances.

Popularly known as 'Dharti Aaba', Birsa Munda led a movement against British rule in the late 19th century and became a symbol of tribal resistance. He gave the slogan 'Abua Dishum, Abua Raj', meaning 'Our land, our rule'.

Jharkhand was formed on November 15, 2000, following its separation from Bihar. The date coincides with the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, who was born in 1875.