The Tripura government is dedicated to enhancing the quality of education in the state and is making sincere efforts towards the overall development of the education system's infrastructure, stated Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on July 21.

“The state government is deeply committed to the comprehensive development of the education infrastructure. Education, health, and agriculture are among the top priority areas for the present state government. To achieve progress in all sectors, the government continues to work on new initiatives and plans, aiming to enhance school-level education and provide children with a value-based, high-quality education. The introduction of smart classrooms is a significant digital step that will play a vital role in students' education," said Chief Minister while inaugurating 752 smart classrooms in government schools. The event took place at Umakanta Academy School in Agartala on Friday.

During his inaugural address, the Chief Minister emphasized that the primary objective of introducing Smart Class is to enhance students' interest in education.



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“Presently, 100 schools in the state have been brought under the Vidyajyoti scheme, and the government plans to include an additional 25 schools under this scheme. Our government is taking proactive steps to provide quality education to students, ensuring high standards in all aspects," said Dr Saha.

Elaborating on the smart classroom initiative, Chief Minister Dr Saha shared that the central government has sanctioned 812 smart classrooms for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23. Out of these, 752 were inaugurated on this occasion.

The smart classes have been implemented in 744 schools at the Secondary and Higher Secondary levels and in 8 primary schools. Each smart class will cost approximately Rs 2.78 lakh. The primary objective behind these smart classrooms is to ignite students' interest in studies, which highlights the importance of updating teachers with the latest advancements in education to keep their students up-to-date.