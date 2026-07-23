Tripura CM inaugurates Agartala Municipal Corporation Development projects at Swami Vivekananda Maidan

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 23 inaugurated several developmental projects of the Agartala Municipal Corporation at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in the capital city and addressed the gathering on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said the state government is continuously implementing various development projects with the aim of transforming Agartala into a clean, green, healthy, technology-driven and citizen-friendly city, making it one of the most promising urban centres in the Northeast region.

Saha stated that the government’s primary goal is to improve the quality of life of citizens by ensuring modern, accessible and high-quality civic services through the use of technology, transparency and accountability.

“Through the journey of development, we want to reach the people through our work,” the Chief Minister said, expressing confidence that the newly inaugurated initiatives would play a significant role in the overall development of Agartala.