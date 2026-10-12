Tripura CM inaugurates and lays foundation stones for 21 projects worth over Rs 40 crore

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 21 development projects worth over Rs 40 crore in Kumarghat subdivision of Unakoti district, marking a significant step in the state’s ongoing development initiatives.

The projects are aimed at improving infrastructure and promoting the overall welfare of residents across the subdivision, in line with the state government’s vision of building a ‘Viksit Tripura’.

Addressing the development agenda, Saha criticised the previous government, stating that despite its promise of a “Golden Era”, it had failed to deliver meaningful development and left a financial burden of Rs 13,000 crore on the present government.

He said development activities had continued despite financial challenges, with the state government maintaining its focus on infrastructure and public welfare.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of the “double-engine government” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that its vision continued to guide development initiatives across Tripura.

The inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony underscores the state government’s efforts to expand infrastructure and accelerate development at the subdivision level, with the newly announced projects expected to contribute to the welfare of people in Kumarghat and the wider Unakoti district.