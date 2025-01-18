Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on the occasion of Police Week, inaugurated a painting and craft exhibition at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan.

The 7-day exhibition is a unique showcase of creative works by police personnel and their families, highlighting their artistic talents beyond their professional duties.



Saha, accompanied by Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and other senior officials, toured the exhibition, appreciating the intricate artworks and crafts on display.

Speaking to reporters, CM Saha lauded the initiative, calling it a remarkable effort to spotlight the multifaceted talents of the police force and their families.

“This exhibition is a testament to the creativity and dedication of our police personnel, who not only excel in their duties but also shine in the arts. Such initiatives should be encouraged and scaled up to bring widespread recognition to their artistic skills,” said Saha.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of nurturing and promoting the talents of police personnel and their families, suggesting that larger platforms be created to raise awareness about their artistic endeavors.