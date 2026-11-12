Tripura CM inaugurates BJP booth office ahead of Agartala civic polls
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a BJP booth office and met residents in Agartala. The outreach highlighted the party's development and people-centric governance pitch before the civic polls.
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Story highlights
- Saha conducted door-to-door outreach and interacted directly with local residents
- He sought residents' blessings and backing for the BJP's nominated candidates
- Public enthusiasm reflects aspirations for development, good governance and progress
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the BJP's Booth No. 17 office under Ward No. 20 ahead of the upcoming civic polls in Agartala.
Following the inauguration, Saha conducted a door-to-door outreach programme, interacting with residents and seeking their blessings and support for BJP-nominated candidates.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the enthusiasm and positive response of the people reflected their aspirations for development, good governance and a better future.
He also reiterated the BJP's commitment to building a “Viksit Agartala” through inclusive development and people-centric governance, with the support of residents.
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