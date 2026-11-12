Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the BJP's Booth No. 17 office under Ward No. 20 ahead of the upcoming civic polls in Agartala.

Following the inauguration, Saha conducted a door-to-door outreach programme, interacting with residents and seeking their blessings and support for BJP-nominated candidates.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the enthusiasm and positive response of the people reflected their aspirations for development, good governance and a better future.

He also reiterated the BJP's commitment to building a “Viksit Agartala” through inclusive development and people-centric governance, with the support of residents.